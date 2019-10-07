Birmingham School Property Taxes up for renewal vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, the Birmingham School Board made a last minute appeal to voters to renew three property taxes on Tuesday’s referendum vote.
Those taxes mean about $32 million to the school system, but not everyone wants to renew those taxes.
Supporters said the vote for the property taxes are critical to keeping the school system on course, but critics like the Citizens for Better Schools and Sustainable Communities said it’s not putting the money where it’s needed.
The Birmingham school system spoke out in favor of the tax today. Superintendent Lisa Herring said the taxes are needed to keep them on track for expanding their Pre-K program, expanding and improving their technology for students, and to prepare students for the workforce.
Herring said $32 million is about what it costs to run a school. She did not say any schools would close without the tax renewal. However, Herring called the the vote important.
“14% brings us to pause and have to revisit not only priorities, but the scope of work. It impacts our schools and our day to day operations. So for clarity it’s significant,” Herring said.
Education community activist Ron Jackson spoke out against the tax.
“Renewing this Jim Crow tax will not take 20 plus schools off the academic achievement list,” Jackson said.
Jackson claimed the school system needs to address the funding needed to improve schools to get those schools off the underperforming list in the state. The funds from this tax are not enough.
“Alabama and Birmingham City Schools, under the funding formula of the state, will not provide sufficient dollars to close the academic gap in this state and Birmingham City Schools,” Jackson said.
A Wenonah High School senior joined Birmingham school officials supporting the tax Monday.
“So what I say is vote for us, the children. Vote for our community and vote for the future of young people like me. 32 million dollars is on the line here people,” Justin Smith said.
Smith said he benefited from advanced programs at the Birmingham City School System and others will do so if these taxes passes.
