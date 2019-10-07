Alabama lineman says crowd noise can be tough

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. admits there is no worse feeling than having your number called out by the referee for illegal procedure.
“You know all 100,000 people know it is you and that’s the worst,” said Wills. “We practice it a lot, but that is hard. We look at the sideline for the play but we have to watch the ball for the snap. It is not easy.”
Wills and the rest of the Alabama offensive line are gearing up for dealing with Kyle Field in College Station, TX for a 2:30 p.m. kick against the Aggies. Kyle Field is one of the loudest stadiums in college football.
