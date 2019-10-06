UAB defeats Rice after weather delay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers braved the weather to outlast Rice 35-20 on Saturday.
The Blazers improved their overall record to 4-1. They are currently 1-1 in Conference USA.
The game was interrupted twice for weather delays due to lightning. The clouds opened up the second half and the two teams played in a downpour.
The rain wreaked havoc for the Rice Owls who fumbled the ball five times. However, the Blazers managed to take advantage of the weather and rushed for 129 yards.
UAB running back Lucious Stanley had a breakout night. He managed to run for 88 yards on 19 carries. He also managed to score two touchdowns. These were all career highs for the running back.
UAB’s next game will be against UTSA in San Antonio with a kickoff set for 5 p.m.
