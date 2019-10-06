Sunday Morning Weather

An increasing flow of southeasterly winds will continue to increase moisture across the area which will lead to more widespread areas of shower and thunderstorm activity starting tomorrow along the front. Following the passage of the front a return to more seasonal temperatures is expected by Tuesday. Monday afternoon highs will be around 80, a little cooler in Northeast Alabama and a little warmer in the south and east where a few rain areas may continue into Tuesday. The front will then stall by mid-week and a warming trend will begin with a more easterly wind flow from an area of high pressure over New England.