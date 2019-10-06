Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bit of a weather transition taking place across Central Alabama now with an area of low pressure and associated cold front moving toward the area late today with the process expected to continue into Monday. The system will draw closer by this afternoon increasing rain chances first for Northwest Alabama with increasing chances for rain through the beginning of the work week. Afternoon temperatures will again approach 90-degrees but no more record setting temperatures are expected now.
An increasing flow of southeasterly winds will continue to increase moisture across the area which will lead to more widespread areas of shower and thunderstorm activity starting tomorrow along the front. Following the passage of the front a return to more seasonal temperatures is expected by Tuesday. Monday afternoon highs will be around 80, a little cooler in Northeast Alabama and a little warmer in the south and east where a few rain areas may continue into Tuesday. The front will then stall by mid-week and a warming trend will begin with a more easterly wind flow from an area of high pressure over New England.
This will set us up for our next front later in the week but temperatures will again approach 90 by Thursday afternoon before rain chances return lat Thursday with these rain chances continuing into Friday. In fact, there could be even more widespread rain again across the region as this stronger system passes at week’s end.
Even with increasing humidity values and the transition to a more Fall-like weather pattern fire dangers remain high although Red Flag Warnings are not expected and widespread drought conditions are expected to continue despite the beneficial weekend and early week rains so The Alabama Forestry Commission is continuing the Fire Alert which still includes all of Central Alabama.
