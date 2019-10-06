Samford falls to #14 Furman 58-14 at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford football team dropped a 58-14 decision to 14th-ranked Furman Saturday afternoon at Seibert Stadium.
With the loss, Samford falls to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Southern Conference play. Furman takes over sole possession of first place in the league at 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league games.
“We couldn’t stop them, we couldn’t move the ball on them and they were winning up front,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said. “They have a really good team. You tip your cap to (Furman Head Coach) Clay Hendrix and his bunch, they came in here and steamrolled us today.”
For Samford in the game, Jay Stanton rushed eight times for 77 yards. Chris Oladokun completed 13-of-21 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. John Staton led the Samford defense with 13 tackles, including eight solo stops.
