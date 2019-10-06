Botham Jean’s neighbor, who testified at Guyger’s trial, gunned down in Dallas

Joshua Brown, a neighbor of victim Botham Jean, is overcome with emotion while giving testimony in court, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas, after recounting how he'd heard Jean singing gospel and Drake songs across the hall before he was fatally shot. Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is on trial in the shooting death of her neighbor Jean. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Source: Tom Fox)