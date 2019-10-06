Auburn’s offense falls flat in 24-13 loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. (WBRC) - Auburn’s offense struggled on the road Saturday afternoon in Gainesville as turnovers, penalties, and stalled drives cost the Tigers in a 24-13 loss to Florida. True freshman quarterback Bo Nix finished the game 11-of-27 passing for 145 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
“He’s led us to 5-1 and you know so he’s going to bounce back and I have to do a better job of putting him in better position,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.
Malzahn is disappointed in how the Tigers responded to the crowd noise.
“We’ve been working with crowd noise since the beginning of fall camp because we know this isn’t the only road game that we have like this. We didn’t handle it very good, that’s disappointing, and really it’s surprising to me. You work on communication, you work on picking up slide protections and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn added.
Auburn will have a bye week next weekend before hitting the road to take on Arkansas and then LSU in the following weeks.
