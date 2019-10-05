Victim of alleged Shelby County streaker speak out

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested for flashing a women in the Chelsea Walmart is behind bars tonight, this time without bond.
Deputies say Jonathan Wade Copeland has been arrested for exposing himself at least 6 other times. He was arrested again this week on two probation violations and upgraded indecent exposure charges.
Now, one of his victims is speaking out
“I felt violated and I mean the other word I can think of is filthy,” said Christy Thrasher. “It was humiliating.”
Thrasher says Copeland flashed her at a Michaels. She says he followed her around the store, acting strange and touching all the items she touched. It was not until after that she realized what was actually going on.
“He is literally pleasuring himself. He wears pants that have easy access to himself and that goes on the whole time, however he does it in such a way where your brain can’t really process... is this what I’m seeing? And when he gets whoever his victim is alone and then that’s when he exposes himself.”
Thrasher pressed charges. So she says to see him arrested again, for the same thing is very frustrating, but she is glad to know that he is behind bars for a while.
“It was like sexual abuse although you’re not being touched I mean I couldn’t you can’t on see what you seen.”
