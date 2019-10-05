Sideline Game of the Week: Helena edges Chelsea 31-28

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea had a chance to tie the game with four seconds left in the game, but the Hornets missed a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give Helena the 31-28 edge Friday night in our Sideline Game of the Week.
Helena improves to 5-1 and remains perfect (3-0) in Class 6A, Region 5. Chelsea falls to 4-2 on the season, but is 3-1 in region play.
The Huskies and Hornets got off to a slow start and were tied 7-7 going into the half. Helena jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, but Chelsea tied it up 28-28 in the fourth. It all came down to field goals in the final minute. Helena’s Logan Maloney nailed a 30-yard field goal to seal the deal. Helena won 31-28 and takes complete control in Class 6A Region 5.
“It definitely feels great. We’ve been working hard all summer. We’ve been in tough games and we come back and win this game, it just feels good,” said Helena quarterback Luke Stamba.
