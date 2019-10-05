Sideline Game of the Week: Helena edges Chelsea 31-28

The Huskies and Hornets got off to a slow start and were tied 7-7 going into the half. Helena jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the third quarter, but Chelsea tied it up 28-28 in the fourth. It all came down to field goals in the final minute. Helena’s Logan Maloney nailed a 30-yard field goal to seal the deal. Helena won 31-28 and takes complete control in Class 6A Region 5.