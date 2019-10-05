Shelby County Bark in the Park

Alabaster, Ala. (WBRC) - Pet lovers listen up! The Shelby Humane Society is hosting the 13th annual Bark in the Park, Saturday at Veterans Park in Alabaster.
It’s a family friendly environment with everything you and your pooch could ask for.
There will be adoption booths featuring adorable pups looking for new homes, vender booths with must have products and merch and educational booths with the answers to your most important pup questions and the latest and greatest techniques. You can also expect lots of other activities to ensure a great time for you and your pet alike.
The event will begin at 9 a.m.
