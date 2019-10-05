Second Alabama forward out for season with torn ACL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama men’s basketball freshman forward Juwan Gary is expected to miss the 2019-20 season because of a torn ACL.
Gary had successful surgery on his right knee Thursday morning and is expected to make a full recovery.
Head Coach Nate Oats said, "It's tough to see this happen to Juwan." "He's a terrific young man with a very bright future. Juwan will be surrounded by an incredible medical team that will assist him every step of his rehab process and we know he is going to come back ready to contribute for the 2020-21 season."
