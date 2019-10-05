Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The string of record breaking hot days is about to end in Central Alabama. The change will bring an end to the record temperatures with that change beginning this afternoon as a wedge of cooler air pushes into the region from the east/northeast as the cooler air is forced south along the eastern Appalachians. This system will also serve to produce showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and continuing into Saturday evening. Most of the rain will be east of I-65 but this rainfall will end during the overnight hours. The hottest temperatures will be in West Alabama with highs still running well above normal.
The flow of air behind the wedge cold front will meet an approaching front tomorrow and it is this system which will produce our more seasonal temperatures in the week ahead. Highs Sunday will begin to be a bit more seasonal and by Sunday night we will see more widespread rain activity which will continue through Monday night. However, barring any isolated thunderstorm activity which may produce greater rain amounts, this rain will not produce significant drought relief but behind the front there will at least be noticeably cooler air. Rain will end from northwest to southeast as the front moves across the region and early morning temperatures drop to around 60 by sunrise Tuesday morning.
The Autumn-like weather will likely last for most of the week next week and there will be at least a chance for a few lingering showers in East Alabama through early Wednesday. Generally dry pleasant conditions will continue for most of the area with a gradual warming trend by week’s end as a more southerly wind flow returns from The Gulf.
More rain may be possible as well as yet another storm system approaches the Southeast from The Great Plains late Thursday but as of the beginning of the weekend conditions remain extremely dry prompting The Alabama Forestry Commission to continue a Fire Alert which includes all of Central Alabama. Slight improvement of relative humidity values is expected into the weekend, especially tomorrow when generally light winds and improving moisture availability will keep us below Red Flag conditions.)
