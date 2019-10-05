Saturday Morning Weather

The flow of air behind the wedge cold front will meet an approaching front tomorrow and it is this system which will produce our more seasonal temperatures in the week ahead. Highs Sunday will begin to be a bit more seasonal and by Sunday night we will see more widespread rain activity which will continue through Monday night. However, barring any isolated thunderstorm activity which may produce greater rain amounts, this rain will not produce significant drought relief but behind the front there will at least be noticeably cooler air. Rain will end from northwest to southeast as the front moves across the region and early morning temperatures drop to around 60 by sunrise Tuesday morning.