Pelham Fire Department raises money for breast cancer research

Pelham, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department is hosting a month-long breast cancer fundraiser.
The firefighters are selling T-shirts at their fire departments.
They are also painting the fire hydrants in Pelham pink in honor or in memory of people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
They do this every year but this year it’s closer to home. One of the Pelham Fire Department office administrators recently finished treatments for breast cancer.
“It truly took on a more special meeting for us just because of watching the things that she has gone through over the last year or year and a half,” said Chief Tim Honeycutt.
All of the funds raised go to breast cancer research.
