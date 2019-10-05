Hotel managers raise lodging tax concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local hotel managers are at odds with the Birmingham City Council after they passed an increase to the lodging tax.
A fee increase of any kind is going to be unpopular with some, but managers with local hotels say they could deal with it better if they had been given more information.
“First reaction was, it’s bad for business,” says Chris Townsley.
Townsley is general manager of the Birmingham Marriott. He says the $3 increase to the lodging tax, passed by the council on July 2, puts them at a competitive disadvantage.
“Birmingham is already at 17% sales tax for hotel lodging. Hoover is less, Mountain Brook is less, Homewood is a little more. But then you start talking about big markets, we’re more than Atlanta, we’re more than Charlotte, we’re more than Nashville,” said Townsley.
According to the city, the extra revenue is for sports recruitment and infrastructure developments. Townsley says he’s heard nothing from the city since they voted on it, leaving lots of questions on how to implement the charge.
“My tax accountant called and got two different answers from the finance department on, is this $3 fee to be passed on to the guest? Or is it something you have to put on the rate? If we put it on the rate, then that means we have to pay county and state tax on that $3,” said Townsley.
Now he’s concerned folks coming in for the Magic City Classic, who already booked rooms before the increase, will be caught off guard.
“You plan these events with a budget, now, you know, we’re not taking more from you, the city is taking more from you,” said Townsley.
City officials say they’ve met legal requirements in notifying affected taxpayers. Council member William Parker has said that any hotel manager can voice their concerns at the Parks and Recreation committee meeting next Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m. in council chambers.
