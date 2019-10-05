Businesses take a hit as drought worsens in Shelby County

Drought's impact on nurseries, plant shops
By Hannah Ward | October 4, 2019 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 7:03 PM

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Chief meteorologist J-P Dice said Shelby County is seeing some of the worst drought conditions in Alabama.

Some business owners said it’s taking a lot more money to maintain their operations.

To keep flowers this pretty in October when it’s in the upper 90′s outside takes a lot more water so nursery owner are seeing a big increase in water bills.

Even places like the pumpkin patch are hoping for cooler weather.

Rocket Bug Juice waited a while to get pumpkins to make sure they didn’t go to waste in this heat.

“Now we have confidence that we’re on the tail end of it because a lot of people had them two weeks ago so you’re right. You know it would’ve been so hot. We just got a fresh pumpkin selection but if it stays hot like it is with no rain we’re gonna have pumpkin pie,” said Bug Juice owner Jimmy Rockett.

A large portion of Shelby county is currently under extreme drought conditions right now.

