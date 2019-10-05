Bluff Park Art Association hosts 56th art show

BLUFF PARK, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s so popular that one mother and daughter have been coming to every show for almost half a century.
Gail Guin and her daughter Lara sit in the same spot on the same rock at the Bluff Park Art Show for the past 49 years.
“She calls me from her house and screams, Bluff Park Art Show and I scream it back at her, then she comes over and we drive down," said Mrs. Guin.
According to Mrs. Guin it’s her favorite time of year. As a resident of Bluff Park, she looks forward to seeing the art and her community.
The free show has grown from 65 to more than 150 artists and attracts more than 10,000 people each year.
Mrs. Guin says it's a family tradition that started when her daughter was just a baby.
“She was 18 months old when we started coming here,” Mrs. Guin explains. “My daughter says Christmas is a good day but this is my day.”
The Guins say they plan to attend many more shows and on the same rock.
Proceeds from the show go toward improving the arts in the greater Birmingham area.
