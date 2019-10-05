Birmingham Road Closures due to 59/20 Bridge Work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers beware. A number of roads will be closed over the next few days. Seven roadways will be closed for a week. It’s all about the 59/20 Bridge Project.
Closures started Friday morning and weather permitting, are expected to last until next Wednesday.
19th street is one of the seven roadways closed between Abraham Woods and ninth avenue north as contractors construct stands to connect bridge segments. Contractors planned to place some 2300 segments and all but 70 have been placed.
22nd Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Wednesday, October 9th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
Two other roadways are involved in paving work.
Overall work is ahead of schedule thanks to no rain and detour signs will be in place to get around the project.
“Fortunately we are nearing the end of the project. So it won’t be too much longer. Just a little bit more pain we have to endure. Fortunately we can see the end,” says Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.
O’Quinn said he expect the bridge will be opened again by the end of January. Drivers are being urged to check the ALDOT updates on the road closures, be patient and drive slowly around the bridge work.
- 19th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between Carraway and 28th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between 25th Street and Carraway Blvd. will be closed Thursday, October 3rd from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North between 16th and 18th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North and 18th Street and 19th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North between 19th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading
- 15th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 12th Avenue will be closed Friday, October 4th from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Milling Operation.
- 16th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd and Friday October 4th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. for Paving Operation.
