Birmingham police bust truck stop theft ring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are now in jail connected to a truck stop theft ring, according to Birmingham Police.
Erick Taylor, Quinton Babbs, and Patricia Brown are in custody.
Police say over the last few months, they noticed a rise in vehicle thefts at the Citgo and Pilot Truck stops off Bankhead Highway. They say through investigation and surveillance, they identified Taylor and Babbs as suspects.
Investigators say the items stolen at the truck stop were exchanged for drugs at a home located about a mile away on 4th St. Thomas. Police say thousands of dollars were also found at the home during their investigation.
Brown is charged with receiving stolen property and faces narcotics charges.
During the course of this investigation, police also say they discovered a woman who had been assaulted at a home in the area. She was given medical treatment. Police confirm this is separate from the truck stop theft investigation. No further information has been released about the woman’s conditions or the circumstances of that case.
