AHSAA Football Scoreboard Week 6
By WBRC Staff | October 4, 2019 at 11:51 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 11:51 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -

CLASS 7A

Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2

Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13

Davidson 35, Mary Montgomery 14

Fairhope 26, Baker 6

Florence 28, Huntsville 23

Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7

James Clemens 62, Gadsden City 7

Jeff Davis 31, Smiths Station 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Foley 0

Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14

Prattville 20, Lee-Montgomery 3

Sparkman 24, Austin 21

Theodore 32, Murphy 7

Thompson 47, Spain Park 23

Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14

CLASS 6A

Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14

Athens 31, Cullman 17

Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7

Clay-Chalkville 31, Shades Valley 13

Dothan 44, Carver-Montgomery 20

Eufaula 50, Park Crossing 29

Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0

Hartselle 76, Columbia 0

Helena 31, Chelsea 28

Hueytown 42, Northridge 14

Mae Jemison 35, Buckhorn 21

Minor 28, Homewood 0

Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13

Opelika 45, Benjamin Russell 17

Paul Bryant 12, McAdory 6

Pelham 31, Carver-Birmingham 20

Pell City 45, Etowah 6

Pinson Valley 21, Gardendale 0

Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 10

Selma 46, Calera 27

Sidney Lanier 12, Russell County 0

Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Spanish Fort 30

CLASS 5A

Alexandra 16, Sardis 10 (2 OT)

Arab 36, East Limestone 14

Bibb Cunty 54, Jemison 0

Boaz 46, Crossville 15

Brewer 24, Ardmore 17

Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 16

Center Point 40, Springville 7

Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Marbury 38

Corner 28, Dora 0

Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7

Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10

Harris Conty (GA) 38, Beauregard 14

Hayden 28, Hamilton 7

Jasper 42, West Point 7

Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37

Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7

Mortimer Jordan 34, Central, Clay County 28

Pleasant Grove 31, Wenonah 0

Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0

Rehobeth 6, Carroll 3

Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14

Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7

Sylacauga 48, St. Clair County 7

Valley 34, Tallassee 12

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 28, Headland 22

American Christian 55, Sumter Central 0

Andalusia 21, Williamson 0

Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13

Dale County 37, B.T. Washington 22

Dallas County 18, Greensboro 8

Danville 26, Priceville 25

DAR 21, Randolph 7

Deshler 28, Rogers 0

Fairview 47, North Jackson 7

Fayette County 31, Oak Grove 15

Haleyville 15, Curry 6

Handley 42, Elmore County 14

Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14

Lincoln 48, Holtville 13

Montevallo 62, West Blocton 50

Montgomery Catholic 55, Ashford 28

Northside 41, Good Hope 16

Oneonta 49, Cherokee County 21

St. John Paul II Catholic 49, West Morgan 36

UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

West Limestone 45, Wilson 12

White Plains 31, Cleburne County 27

W.S. Neal 51, Monroe County 12

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 30, Flomaton 26

Bullock County 48, Beulah 18

Carbon Hill 34, Lamar County 20

East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14

Excel 53, St. Michael Catholic 38

Fultondale 36, Vinemont 22

Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20

Gordo 49, Holt 13

Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7

Locust Fork 48, Holly Pond 18

Midfield 36, Hanceville 12

Mobile Christian 33, T.R. Miller 15

Montgomery Academy 8, Dadeville 2

Opp 48, Wicksburg 0

Piedmont 38, Saks 16

Pike County 47, Providence Christian 10

Pike Road 35, Saint James 24

Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7

Randolph Cunty 42, Weaver 6

Southside-Selma 58, Prattville Christian 14

Straughn 32, Geneva 27

Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21

Walter Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26

Westminster Christian 55, Phil Campbell 6

Winfield 20, Oakman 19

CLASS 2A

Addison 44, Colbert County 12

Aliceville 39, Winston County 0

Ariton 29, Abbeville 8

Central-Hayneville 22, Samson 19

Cleveland 58, Gaston 0

Collinsville 41, Section 7

Cottage Hill Christian 24, R.C. Hatch 0

Daleville 68, Cottonwood 29

Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0

G.W. Long 57, Geneva County 51

Hatton 46, Tanner 13

Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0

Ider 49, Asbury 6

J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington County 0

LaFayette 57, Fayetteville 20

Leroy 34, Chickasaw 14

Luverne 27, Goshen 26

New Brockton 50, Calhoun 14

North Sand Mountain 55, Cedar Bluff 22

Ranburne 33, Westbrook Christian 13

Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14

Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8

Sulligent 38, Southeastern 18

Vincent 51, Central Coosa 8

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 20, Ragland 14

Autaugaville 40, Verbena 0

Berry 37, Lynn 16

Billingsley 25, Wadley 6

Brantley 21, Elba 18

Brilliant 30, Meek 0

Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20

Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26

Florala 52, Red Level 7

Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0

Hubbertville 34, Marion County 32

Isabella 42, Keith 0

J.F. Shields 34, St. Luke’s Episcopal 28

Kinston 55, McKenzie 34

Maplesville 48, Ellwood Christian 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0

Millry 41, Marengo 0

Notasulga 28, Loachapoka 0

Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15

R.A. Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8

Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0

Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0

Valley Head 29, Woodville 7

Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8

