AHSAA Football Scoreboard Week 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -
CLASS 7A
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2
Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13
Davidson 35, Mary Montgomery 14
Fairhope 26, Baker 6
Florence 28, Huntsville 23
Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 62, Gadsden City 7
Jeff Davis 31, Smiths Station 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Foley 0
Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14
Prattville 20, Lee-Montgomery 3
Sparkman 24, Austin 21
Theodore 32, Murphy 7
Thompson 47, Spain Park 23
Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14
CLASS 6A
Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14
Athens 31, Cullman 17
Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7
Clay-Chalkville 31, Shades Valley 13
Dothan 44, Carver-Montgomery 20
Eufaula 50, Park Crossing 29
Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0
Hartselle 76, Columbia 0
Helena 31, Chelsea 28
Hueytown 42, Northridge 14
Mae Jemison 35, Buckhorn 21
Minor 28, Homewood 0
Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13
Opelika 45, Benjamin Russell 17
Paul Bryant 12, McAdory 6
Pelham 31, Carver-Birmingham 20
Pell City 45, Etowah 6
Pinson Valley 21, Gardendale 0
Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 10
Selma 46, Calera 27
Sidney Lanier 12, Russell County 0
Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Spanish Fort 30
CLASS 5A
Alexandra 16, Sardis 10 (2 OT)
Arab 36, East Limestone 14
Bibb Cunty 54, Jemison 0
Boaz 46, Crossville 15
Brewer 24, Ardmore 17
Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 16
Center Point 40, Springville 7
Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Marbury 38
Corner 28, Dora 0
Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10
Harris Conty (GA) 38, Beauregard 14
Hayden 28, Hamilton 7
Jasper 42, West Point 7
Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37
Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7
Mortimer Jordan 34, Central, Clay County 28
Pleasant Grove 31, Wenonah 0
Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0
Rehobeth 6, Carroll 3
Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14
Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7
Sylacauga 48, St. Clair County 7
Valley 34, Tallassee 12
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 28, Headland 22
American Christian 55, Sumter Central 0
Andalusia 21, Williamson 0
Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13
Dale County 37, B.T. Washington 22
Dallas County 18, Greensboro 8
Danville 26, Priceville 25
DAR 21, Randolph 7
Deshler 28, Rogers 0
Fairview 47, North Jackson 7
Fayette County 31, Oak Grove 15
Haleyville 15, Curry 6
Handley 42, Elmore County 14
Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14
Lincoln 48, Holtville 13
Montevallo 62, West Blocton 50
Montgomery Catholic 55, Ashford 28
Northside 41, Good Hope 16
Oneonta 49, Cherokee County 21
St. John Paul II Catholic 49, West Morgan 36
UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
West Limestone 45, Wilson 12
White Plains 31, Cleburne County 27
W.S. Neal 51, Monroe County 12
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 30, Flomaton 26
Bullock County 48, Beulah 18
Carbon Hill 34, Lamar County 20
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14
Excel 53, St. Michael Catholic 38
Fultondale 36, Vinemont 22
Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20
Gordo 49, Holt 13
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7
Locust Fork 48, Holly Pond 18
Midfield 36, Hanceville 12
Mobile Christian 33, T.R. Miller 15
Montgomery Academy 8, Dadeville 2
Opp 48, Wicksburg 0
Piedmont 38, Saks 16
Pike County 47, Providence Christian 10
Pike Road 35, Saint James 24
Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7
Randolph Cunty 42, Weaver 6
Southside-Selma 58, Prattville Christian 14
Straughn 32, Geneva 27
Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21
Walter Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26
Westminster Christian 55, Phil Campbell 6
Winfield 20, Oakman 19
CLASS 2A
Addison 44, Colbert County 12
Aliceville 39, Winston County 0
Ariton 29, Abbeville 8
Central-Hayneville 22, Samson 19
Cleveland 58, Gaston 0
Collinsville 41, Section 7
Cottage Hill Christian 24, R.C. Hatch 0
Daleville 68, Cottonwood 29
Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0
G.W. Long 57, Geneva County 51
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0
Ider 49, Asbury 6
J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington County 0
LaFayette 57, Fayetteville 20
Leroy 34, Chickasaw 14
Luverne 27, Goshen 26
New Brockton 50, Calhoun 14
North Sand Mountain 55, Cedar Bluff 22
Ranburne 33, Westbrook Christian 13
Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14
Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8
Sulligent 38, Southeastern 18
Vincent 51, Central Coosa 8
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 20, Ragland 14
Autaugaville 40, Verbena 0
Berry 37, Lynn 16
Billingsley 25, Wadley 6
Brantley 21, Elba 18
Brilliant 30, Meek 0
Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20
Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26
Florala 52, Red Level 7
Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Hubbertville 34, Marion County 32
Isabella 42, Keith 0
J.F. Shields 34, St. Luke’s Episcopal 28
Kinston 55, McKenzie 34
Maplesville 48, Ellwood Christian 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0
Millry 41, Marengo 0
Notasulga 28, Loachapoka 0
Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15
R.A. Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0
Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0
Valley Head 29, Woodville 7
Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.