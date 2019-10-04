We’re melting outside but it will be frozen at Walmart Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can’t even come close to building a snowman in Alabama Saturday, but you can get a look at Walmart’s new Frozen 2 toys.
Saturday, October 5 from noon to 4:00p.m. some Birmingham-area Walmart stores will show and let you play with the new collection.
After you’ve done that, walk around the store – find all the QR codes, scan them and make a magical call to Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Sven, or Kristoff.
There will also be free cake, giveaways while supplies last and a free print from the photo center to place in your new frame!
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
630 Colonial Promenade Pkwy in Alabaster, AL
1801 Highway 78 E in Jasper, AL
340 E Meighan Blvd in Gadsden, AL
626 Olive St SW in Cullman, AL
750 Academy Dr in Bessemer, AL
92 Plaza Ln in Oxford, AL
890 Odum Rd in Gardendale, AL
2780 John Hawkins Pkwy in Birmingham, AL
5335 Highway 280 in Birmingham, AL
5919 Trussville Crossings Pkwy in Birmingham, AL
165 Vaughan Ln in Pell City, AL
