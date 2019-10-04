Tuscaloosa police investigating early morning shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 48th Place East on Friday around 1 a.m.
Police say a man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man who demanded his cell phone and wallet.
During the robbery, several shots were fired and the victim was struck in the abdomen. He is being treated for his injuries, which do not appear life-threatening at this time, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.