Tuscaloosa City Council supports building new helicopter hangar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is moving forward with plans for a new hangar at Tuscaloosa National Airport.
This new hangar would house the helicopter for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted Tuesday in favor of hiring an engineering company to build a newer and bigger hangar at the airport.
“TPD we’re very fortunate is one of the few helicopter fleets in the state. And so this gives us room not only to maintain our current operations, but to grow into the future,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
The City Council approved a $71,000 contract with Ellis Architects to provide architectural and related services for building that new hangar.
