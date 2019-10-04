Speak up! Domestic violence affects everyone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts and law enforcement officials say domestic violence affects every race and gender.
Thursday Jefferson County deputies said a woman in Fairfield stabbed and killed a man with whom she had a relationship.
According to national statistics on domestic violence, one in seven men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
"And so oftentimes for males it is more of a challenge to speak up about what’s happening because there is stigma associated with the male in the relationship and you’re experiencing abuse. So that much more adds to shame in conjunction with the violence that’s already going on itself,” said Knetta Adkins with YWCA Central Alabama.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The YWCA's 24/7 crisis hotline is 205.322.HURT (4878).
The YWCA does offer several programs including a support group, counseling, and even emergency shelter needs.
It’s also important to know the warning signs of domestic violence. Those include escalating threats, controlling money, constant insults, and attempts to isolate or otherwise make the victims dependent on the abusers.
