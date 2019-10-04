Sanders released from Nevada hospital after heart attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has left a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for a heart attack and a blocked artery in his heart.
His campaign confirmed in a statement released Friday afternoon that the Vermont senator was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack, when he went to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday night.
The campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors in Nevada said he was stable upon his arrival in the hospital and had two stents placed in a blocked artery. The doctors said Sanders made “good expected progress” and all of his other arteries were normal.
The 78-year-old was hospitalized after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.
