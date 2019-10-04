Rain chances increasing over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We have made it through one of the hottest weeks of 2019! Yesterday everyone saw temperatures climb into the triple digits breaking daily record highs or approaching their all-time hottest temperature for the month of October. We will continue to remain hot this afternoon, but temperatures should be a few degrees cooler. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We should break another record high temperature this afternoon for Anniston, Birmingham, and Tuscaloosa. I think we'll stay mostly dry this afternoon with the best chance for isolated storms staying to our south near Montgomery.
First Alert: We will begin to see a few changes starting tomorrow. A wedge of cooler air will begin to move into East Alabama Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in Georgia could stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday, and we will have to see how far west the cooler air will move into Alabama. We will likely see a wide range in temperatures with highs in the 90s west of I-65. We could see highs in the 80s in east Alabama. Rain chances go up around 30% with the best chance to see rain in east Alabama. Pending on the cooler air to our east, we will likely see more record breaking heat Saturday in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. Next Big Thing: Rain chances look to go up around 40-60% Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves into Alabama. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend cooler Sunday and especially on Monday. Highs Sunday will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s. By Monday, high temperatures will likely hover around 80°F. We are not expecting severe weather with this system, but we could see some thunderstorms as the front moves in. Best chance for rain Sunday will likely occur west of I-65. Rain chances will go up and include everyone as we head into Monday.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Rainfall over the next four days will likely climb into the 0.5″-1.0″ range. Higher totals can be expected in north and west Alabama. We could really use the rain as all of Alabama is under some kind of drought condition. Extreme drought continues to grow in northeast Alabama, Shelby, Clay, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties. The rain we receive over the next couple of days will not break our drought conditions.
Next Week: Models are now showing lingering moisture possibly staying with us Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances will be low with the best chance for a few showers south of I-20. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows have trended warmer thanks to more cloud cover and small rain chances. We will likely see lows in the upper 50s Tuesday morning. The majority of the mornings next week will likely drop into lower 60s. Another cold front could move into Alabama late next week around Friday and Saturday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.