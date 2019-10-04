Rain chances increasing over the weekend

First Alert: We will begin to see a few changes starting tomorrow. A wedge of cooler air will begin to move into East Alabama Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in Georgia could stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday, and we will have to see how far west the cooler air will move into Alabama. We will likely see a wide range in temperatures with highs in the 90s west of I-65. We could see highs in the 80s in east Alabama. Rain chances go up around 30% with the best chance to see rain in east Alabama. Pending on the cooler air to our east, we will likely see more record breaking heat Saturday in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. Next Big Thing: Rain chances look to go up around 40-60% Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves into Alabama. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend cooler Sunday and especially on Monday. Highs Sunday will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s. By Monday, high temperatures will likely hover around 80°F. We are not expecting severe weather with this system, but we could see some thunderstorms as the front moves in. Best chance for rain Sunday will likely occur west of I-65. Rain chances will go up and include everyone as we head into Monday.