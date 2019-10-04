More temporary closings for the I-59/20 Bridge Project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Birmingham have to get ready for more delays on the interstate as ALDOT crews continue work on the I-59/20 bridge replacement.
The following closures will take place weather permitting as follows:
- 22nd Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Wednesday, October 9th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 19th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between Carraway and 28th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between 25th Street and Carraway Blvd. will be closed Thursday, October 3rd from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North between 16th and 18th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North and 18th Street and 19th Street will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading.
- 9th Avenue North between 19th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. will be closed Thursday, October 3rd thru Thursday, October 10th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. to install CBD Heading
- 16th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods and 9th Avenue North will be closed Thursday, October 3rd and Friday October 4th from 12 a.m. until 11 p.m. for Paving Operation.
Detour signs will be in place where necessary. As always, use caution and obey the posted speed limits.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.