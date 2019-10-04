Little London Kitchen: Scones

Little London Kitchen: Scones
October 4, 2019 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 12:47 PM

Ingredients:

- 2.5oz butter, chilled and cut up into cubes plus extra for greasing

- 12 oz self raising flour, plus extra for dusting

- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

- 1 oz white sugar

- 2.5 oz dried fruit (we used a mix of golden and normal raisins)

- 5 fl oz milk

- 2 large eggs

Directions:

- Preheat the oven to 425 F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

- Put the flour and baking powder in a large chilled mixing bowl. Add the cued of butter, keeping all ingredients as cold as possible.

- Rub in lightly and quickly with your fingertips until the mixture looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and dried fruit

- Pour 2/3 of the milk into the mixture and the egg into the flour mixture. Leaving enough egg for brushing.

- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, lightly knead just a few times until gathered then roll 3/4inch thick.

- Cut as many rounds as possible. Then re-roll and cut again.

- Brush tops of scones with reserved egg and bake for about 10 minutes until golden and risen.

- Cool and serve with clotted cream and your choice of jam.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.