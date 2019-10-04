Lawson State: White Bean Chicken Chili

Lawson State: White Chicken Chili
October 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 12:00 PM

Ingredients:

  • 7 cups chicken broth
  • 4 – 15.8 ounce cans of Bush’s Beans great northern beans (cannellini or navy beans could be substituted)
  • 1 teaspoon parsley
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (or ground cayenne pepper)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
  • 1 1/4 pound chicken breast, cubed
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon jalapeno, chopped (about one jalapeno)
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves, packed

Instructions:

In a large stock pot bring chicken broth and beans to a boil.

Add all seasonings (parsley, cumin, oregano, paprika, red pepper, black pepper, salt). Reduce heat to medium and let simmer.

In a saute pan heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add chicken and saute about 3-5 minutes then add to pot.

In saute pan heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeno and saute until softened, about 5 minutes.

Rough chop 1/2 cup of cilantro and add to onion, garlic and jalapeno mixture. Saute for a few seconds then add all to pot. Allow to gently simmer for 30 minutes

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.