Lawson State: White Bean Chicken Chili

Ingredients:
- 7 cups chicken broth
- 4 – 15.8 ounce cans of Bush’s Beans great northern beans (cannellini or navy beans could be substituted)
- 1 teaspoon parsley
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (or ground cayenne pepper)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- 1 1/4 pound chicken breast, cubed
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon jalapeno, chopped (about one jalapeno)
- 1 cup cilantro leaves, packed
Instructions:
In a large stock pot bring chicken broth and beans to a boil.
Add all seasonings (parsley, cumin, oregano, paprika, red pepper, black pepper, salt). Reduce heat to medium and let simmer.
In a saute pan heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add chicken and saute about 3-5 minutes then add to pot.
In saute pan heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeno and saute until softened, about 5 minutes.
Rough chop 1/2 cup of cilantro and add to onion, garlic and jalapeno mixture. Saute for a few seconds then add all to pot. Allow to gently simmer for 30 minutes
