Shooting death in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Norwood Plaza Apartments in North Birmingham Thursday night.
Officers from the north precinct responded to a call of a person shot on 1713 32nd Pl N. A male victim was found inside the living room area of an apartment, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
There are no suspects in custody and detectives have not identified a motive.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
