Drought impact on water levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new drought monitor released Thursday shows that parts of Alabama are getting worse and it’s affecting everything from crops to water levels.
“It’s probably from the bank standpoint, we’re probably a couple of inches lower than normal. Where the water would be up to where we’re standing,” said Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler.
In fact, in some parts of the Cahaba River, it is only about an inch deep.
While some spots are still fit for things like cannoning, there are not many.
“It’s just not been enough water. And a lot of times people say well it’s ok, we’ll go anyway. But really it’s a hiking a trip. You’re out of your boat as much as you’re in it. And nobody really enjoys dragging a canoe down the river,” said Butler.
The riverkeeper also adds the drought is comparable to the one of 2016.
“We’re very, very, close to the lows of 2016 and without rain we’re going to reach those lows,” said Butler.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.