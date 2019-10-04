Couple open ice cream shop in North Myrtle Beach in memory of daughter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those looking for something cool and creamy to satisfy that sweet tooth now have another option.
Ella’s Ice Cream recently opened its doors in North Myrtle Beach. It’s owned by Roger and Heather Carbaugh and they are assisted by their seven children, according to information from the creamery’s website.
The menu features premium soft serve ice cream, floats, sundaes and shakes.
As for the creamery’s namesake, the Carbaughs named it after their daughter Ella, who passed away in 2014 at almost 2 years of age.
“She was able to light up a room with her smile and infectious joy,” a post on Ella’s Ice Cream’s Facebook page states. “She loved to eat everything, but really loved ice cream.”
Ella’s Ice Cream is located in the Coastal North Town Center, 1516 U.S. 17 North, Unit 6, in North Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.