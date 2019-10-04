UPDATE: Columbus police investigate apartment shooting, woman in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting at Alpine Apartments.
According to police, initial reports were that the female victim’s 4-year-old told them he shot the mother at the Caprice Ct. apartment complex.
However, police now say they are still investigating and continue to interview others who were at the scene.
Police say the mother was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, but was later airlifted to an Atlanta hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.
The mother’s identity has not yet been released.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
CLARIFICATION: In our initial story, News Leader 9 reported that the 4-year old confessed to firing the weapon. However, investigators have since clarified that they are still interviewing and have not made a determination.
