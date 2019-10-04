Property tax renewal critical to Birmingham City School budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Signs are popping up around Birmingham as school officials and city leaders urge voters to come out next Tuesday to renew three property taxes.
The tax has been around for decades and gives about $32 million to the Birmingham City School System. The loss of the money would be blow and school leaders say having to look for ways to cut the budget could impact students in the classroom.
“It is a hit. It’s 14% of our operating budget. It would put us in a space how we would have to re-appropriate funds. It would create an hindrance for some of things we would like to continue to do or we would be forced to find other funding sources.” Lisa Herring, Birmingham School Superintendent said.
Herring says the money helps to fund students in the classroom. She points to Pre-k expansion and technology. All of this would help students graduate move on the college or to develops skills for the workforce.
Birmingham city leaders are concerned if the vote fails. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the loss of the tax would be extreme. City councilman Darrell O’Quinn said it could lead to some schools closing down.
Some opposition say that funding should be withheld until the school system’s poor academic performance improves.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.