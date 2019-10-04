Birmingham golf pro earns PGA’s highest honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eric Eshleman may not be a household name, however in the golf world he is considered one of the games top swing coaches and he has the resume to prove it.
He has worked with pro golfers Graeme McDowell, Paul Dunne and Patton Kizzire, along with helping former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice with her game. In 2019 Eshleman was named the winner of the PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award, an honor he will receive in November.
“I got choked up when I received the news,” said Eshleman. “This is their highest honor and I am so grateful. But more importantly I am grateful for the game of golf and what it allows me to do and that is teach the game to those who want to learn or get better.”
Eshleman began teaching golf down in Orlando, FL when he was 22 years old. Now, he is the Director of Golf at the Country Club of Birmingham, a position he has held for the last 19 years.
