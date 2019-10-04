Authorities investigating Hoover house fire as arson, suspect caught on camera

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Hoover say the fire at a house in Trace Crossings on Wednesday appears to have been intentionally set.
Hoover Fire was called to a residence in the 5400 block of Scout Trace Lane Wednesday around 2:15 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the roof of the structure. Officials say the residents were not home at the time of the fire, but sadly the homeowner’s dog didn’t survive the fire.
The investigation into the fire continues, but officials say the fire was intentionally set.
A surveillance camera at the residence recorded a male on the back patio of the residence. They say he was wearing a backpack sprayer and poured a liquid accelerate from a container. A picture of that suspect is at the top of this story.
“We hope that other residents in the area will check their home video surveillance systems and possibly be able to help us with a vehicle description,” said Hoover Captain Gregg Rector. “We believe the suspect would have been leaving the area between 2:13 and 2:20 p.m.”
“It’s also likely that this individual knew that there was a family pet inside the house. This dog would have most likely been barking at an intruder on the back deck. It’s really disturbing to imagine what kind of person would set a house on fire with a family pet inside,” adds Captain Rector.
If you have any information about the case or saw anything suspicious in the area, you’re asked to contact Detective Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
“He needs to be caught and we need the public’s assistance,” said Captain Rector.
