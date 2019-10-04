Anniston City Councilman faces ethics charges

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston council member said he has no regrets about casting a vote that landed him in trouble with the state ethics commission.
In fact, he said he’d do it again.
The commission voted Wednesday to refer a case against Anniston Council Member Jay Jenkins to local prosecutors.
They didn't say why, during the public portion of a meeting livestreamed on their website.
Jenkins voted in March in favor of the city's government temporarily moving into the Consolidated Publishing Building. The old city hall will soon be demolished to make room for a federal courthouse.
Consolidated Publishing owns the Anniston Star, and Jenkins' wife works in the Anniston Star's sales department.
Jenkins said based on his meeting with an ethics commission investigator over the summer, it appears that vote is the root of the ethics complaint.
Jenkins said, “I did what I thought was best for the city, and I’d do it again.”
District Attorney Brian McVeigh said he’s been told by the ethics commission to expect a file soon, but hasn’t received it as of Friday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.