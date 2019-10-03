Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Maya Constant!
Maya is a senior at Greensboro High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is in S.T.E.M club, SGA President, a Student Ambassador, Peer Helper, and Future Teacher of America. In addition, she uses her charitable spirit to shine in her community through church and school events, including community clean-up and her Student Snack Shack.
Maya, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
