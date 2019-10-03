1 person dies in fire at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

1 person dies in fire at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Copper Apartments in the 3400 block of 12th Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Tuscaloosa Fire)
By WBRC Staff | October 3, 2019 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 9:17 AM

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - A deadly fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Copper Creek Apartments in the 3400 block of 12th Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming from a second story apartment when firefighters arrived. Crews found the victim in a rear bedroom.

A woman in another apartment unit heard noise and found the fire. She evacuated her children and called 9-1-1.

The fire originated in the kitchen and spread throughout the home.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.