Macy’s is hiring 80,000 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now hiring for the holidays.
Macy's Inc. will hire 80,000 seasonal employees for the 2019 holiday season.
The hires are for positions at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.
Macy’s, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.
There is a national hiring event Thursday, October 24 from 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m. at all of the stores in Alabama.
