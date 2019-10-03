legal and illegal vaping concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health officials and law enforcement are concerned and frustrated over vaping.
A national health investigation continues into connections between lung disease and vaping. The CDC has reported 80% of those cases are linked to TCH, a marijuana product and illegal vaping materials purchased on the streets.
Capt. Clay Hammac Commander of the Shelby Co. Drug Task Force said teenagers are buying CBD oils with THC in it. Hammac said there is no age limit on CBD oils only restricted to .03% of THC. But Hammac said they found vaping vials with 90% THC.
“That does not induce an euphoric high. It induced psychosis that can create all sorts of health problems where the respiratory system can be suppressed.” Hammac said.
State Helstrom Officer Scott Harris said THC is she of up in a majority of lung injury cases across the country,” Harris said.
“Our concern right now would be some of the products have been adulterated and manipulated for whatever reason. Just like any illicit product you don’t know what you are buying,” Harris said.
The Alabama Public Health Dept. is recommending people stop vaping until their investigation is finished.
The vaping industry has said THC and illegal vaping devices are the reason for the health crisis.
“There has never been a death due to responsible use of licensed nicotine vaping” Stacey Hamilton President of the Breath Easier Alliance of Alabama said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.