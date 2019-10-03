Large amounts of Meth being trafficked through central Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County drug enforcement task force has alarming information involving the Mexican cartel bringing in massive amounts of methamphetamine through Alabama.
Task force agents said massive amounts of crystal meth is being brought into the United States by cartels crossing the Mexican border. Agents said criminals then move the drugs up I-65 passing through Alabama communities making its way to I-20 and up along the east coast.
The task force said obviously this is alarming for several reasons.
Captain Clay Hammac with Compact 2020 said it’s harder for opioid addicts to get their hands on prescriptions now so several are becoming addicted to meth.
“We have large labs, super labs in Mexico that are run and facilitated by the drug cartels. Super labs that are able to produce large volumes of methamphetamine in which they follow most of the major roadways.”
Most of the predictive analytics through the FBI and DEA show meth will soon surpass the problem with the opioid crisis.
