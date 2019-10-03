Security increased during opening weekend of ‘The Joker’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Joker opens in 4,300 movie theaters across the country law enforcement is stepping up security in many cities including here in Alabama.
12 people were killed and 70 injured in 2012 in Aurora Colorado a theater showing the Dark Knight Rises
The AMC Theater in Vestavia Hills will have additional police on hand. Lt. Michael Keller said the theater requested the help.
“We will have officers there that the theater will be paying as an extra job. Because it’s a major business district for us we will have normal patrols in the area,” Keller said.
The Amstar Theater in Alabaster will have extra police in the area as well.
Lt. Keller hopes people enjoy the film but he is asking moviegoers to be cautious.
“If you see something, if you suspect something, if you over hear someone talking about something that could lead to violence, by all means say something,” Keller said.
Keller suggest not wearing a mask or to bring a fake gun to the theater in any sort of role playing event.
