Jessica Ivey: Pumpkin-cranberry oat bars

Ingredients:
3 cups plus 1 tablespoon Quaker Oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked), divided
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree (not pie filling mix)
6 Tbsp sugar
1/4 cup canola oil
2 egg whites, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 325°F. Spray 9-inch square pan with cooking spray.
2. Place 2 cups oats in food processor or blender. Process until finely ground. Add pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and baking soda to oats. Pulse a few times to combine well.
3. In large bowl, combine pumpkin, sweetener, canola oil, egg whites and vanilla; stir to mix well. Stir in ground oat mixture. Add remaining 1 cup oats and cranberries. Spread evenly into pan. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon oats and the pumpkin seeds, pressing lightly.
4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into 12 bars. Store covered at room-temperature up to 2 days. Freeze leftovers.
