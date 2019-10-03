Hospital offering comfort and encouragement with waiting room survival kits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Waiting for a biopsy to test breast cancer, or even just for the annual mammogram, can be nerve-wracking. It’s also easy for women waiting for breast cancer treatments to feel overwhelmed.
That’s why Brookwood Baptist Hospital is offering comfort during Breast Cancer Awareness month, by distributing waiting room survival kits.
Janet Dees is a Breast Nurse Navigator at Brookwood’s cancer center. If you have a mammogram and something is wrong, she is the one who calls.
“I end up following those women through the process if they do end up having breast cancer,” says Dees.
She helps walk women through the journey from something suspicious on a mammogram, to the tests and diagnosis, and the breast cancer treatments.
She says the kits are to offer comfort to patients, and their families.
“It helps get their mind off it. And a lot of people we’ve talked to this morning are family members of women who are having a test or having surgery. Family and caregivers and support systems are so important. These kits help get their mind off what they are doing today,” says Dees.
The kits are also a way to remind other women to get screened.
“We are finding more and more breast cancers early and things go well for breast cancer patients when we can find it early. Which brings us back to the reminder to get your mammograms,” says Dees.
The kits have a bottle of water and a snack, a crossword with mammography terms, and cancer survivors story. Dees says connecting women in the early stages of diagnosis with survivors is key.
“What we love to do with our breast cancer patients is get them connected to other women who have already been through the journey. It’s easy for me to tell a woman what’s going to happen and how it’s going to go. If they can talk to someone who have been there before and had to have treatment whether that be chemotherapy, or radiation therapy, surgery, it helps women to hear from other women that you can do this. You can make it. It’s a hard season but you can get through this,” says Dees.
While most cases of breast cancer are in women, men are being diagnosed too, and Doctors at Brookwood want to make sure men are aware.
“Everybody can get breast cancer,” says Dr. R. Fred Dumas. He’s the Medical Director Brookwood of the Cancer Care Center. “We’ll see one to two men with breast cancer every year.”
While the numbers are a lot lower for men, Dr. Dumas says men don’t often catch breast cancer until later stages.
“They need to be aware of it. It’s one of these things you just don’t think about it. Somebody has a lump in the breast, may have a pain in the breast, they maybe have a discharge, but men don’t think breast cancer they think oh I have been bitten by something, or I’ve injured myself and they tend to ignore it. So men tend to show up with breast cancer at a more advanced stage than women do,” says Dr. Dumas.
Brookwood Baptist Hospital is holding events all month in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, including a “Mamm-Epic” week with mammograms, food, make up artists and more.
They are also holding a Free Zumba work out class, led by a breast cancer survivor on Tuesday, October 22 at 5:30 pm.
You can learn more about their cancer care here.
Also, you can help fight breast cancer, WBRC is once again a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen race for the cure to fight breast cancer. This year’s 5K race is at Railroad Park Saturday October 12.
If you’d like to donate to Race for the Cure, or register to run or walk, just visit this website.
