Hoover Police go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pink is not a color that is usually associated with police, but for the month of October, Hoover officers are wearing it proudly.
Their badges are pink, and the patrol cars are decked out with breast cancer awareness decals.
“We know the value of talking about it. Police officers wearing pink may start a conversation. And that’s what we’re trying to do. Trying to make the awareness. We’ve got them on the police cars. Believe me, police officers with blue uniforms and pink badges starts conversations with people,” said Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis.
The pink decals are an idea he came up with three years ago.
At first, it took a little convincing.
“Pink with police is unusual, a little abnormal, so it wasn’t an easy deal to get across to our guys, and then they started wearing the badges and they really got into it and it’s been a fantastic three years now,” said the chief with a smile.
Two friends of his offered to help pay for the badges, and every year they buy the decals you see on the police cars.
“We love doing it. Our police officers love the month of October. I love it, I am wearing pink myself,” said Derzis. "We probably don’t have a police officer here who doesn’t have a family member or friend who has been touched by breast cancer.”
It’s not just the patrol officers who wear them either. The civilian staff, as well as the K-9 officers all sport the pink badges for the month.
He says it’s sparked conversations, from getting people to ask why and talk about the importance of early detection, to women who are survivors coming up and sharing their stories with the officers.
“One in eight women contract it in their lifetime, early detection saves lives. As police officers we are here to protect and serve and anything we can do to enhance that is a positive thing for the hoover police department,” said Derzis.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.