Helena leaders organizing anti-bullying event at Helena Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Leaders in Helena are coming together for an all-day presentation for students at Helena Middle School focused on bullying and conflict resolution.
This is after a video spread on social media of a violent incident at an assembly.
The presentation will include all grades on October 24.
Captain Clay Hammac with Compact 2020 says this is a collaborative effort with Helena police, the Shelby County Board of Education, the City of Helena and Compact 2020.
Hammac said, “We want to prepare our students to face these situations in a healthy way and give them the tools that they need to cope well in those situations.”
The police department will also be address the consequences that students can face when they handle these situations with violence. Captain Hammac says this is another great example of all areas of the community coming together to educate our students.
