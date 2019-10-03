HBCU presidents meet in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 40 historically black college presidents gathered in Birmingham this week to work on a new strategy for supporting their 37 member institutions.
While meeting at the Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook, the United Negro College Fund board also worked on a plan to push for legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, to re-authorize federal money schools that serve minority students.
“It will continue $255 million in funding to minority-serving institutions. That bill has already passed the house, it is now in the senate and we want to get that bill passed within the next few weeks and get that money to minority-serving institutions, especially historically black colleges like those in this region. And it will have a tremendous impact on Talladega, on Tuskegee, on MIles...” UNCF CEO Dr. Michael Lomax.
Dr. Lomax says the group will finish up work Friday by traveling to east Alabama to see first-hand what he calls a renaissance at Talladega College.
