GRAPHIC: Simple cuts at the beach can unexpectedly turn into something much worse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Davey Temple was playing with her grandchildren in Waikiki when she got cut by coral.
"I stepped on coral so that was it. I washed it. Everything was fine. Three days later my leg just blew up," she said.
She pointed out where the cut on her foot became infected and turned into necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh eating disease. There’s a scar left by surgery.
Guy Steele had a similar experience.
"All the way down to the bone so I don't have sense of feeling in that part of my foot anymore," said Steele.
He says he got sepsis and cellulitis after getting cut by rock while surfing at Waimea Bay. He went swimming in the brown water after a heavy rain, but the waves were too inviting.
"There were three guys out at a spot that would normally have 20, 40 and as a surfer that's hard to resist. I don't have the discipline to resist that. My brain said no, my heart said yes," he said.
Steele says he's gotten other infections and illnesses after being in the ocean. Both Steele and Temple worry about sewage, pollutants and chemicals in our water.
"It's an egregious mismanagement of our environment," said Steele.
Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist at the Department of Health says bacteria is every where in the environment and severe infections can happen from the simplest of cuts.
"There's no rhyme or reason why someone gets a particularly bad infection than someone else except we know it can be prevented," she said.
Dr. Park says there's no increased reports of flesh eating disease, which is considered uncommon, but not rare. She also says a higher or lower bacteria count in the water doesn't necessarily correlate with disease rates.
If you get a cut, clean it thoroughly.
“If there’s no soap available, just flush the hell out of it with fresh, good clean water,” said Park.
If you develop redness, heat from the injury or get a fever, see your doctor right away.
