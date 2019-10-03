FIRST ALERT: 3 more days of heat then it’ll cool down!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting another morning off with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. The record breaking heat continues for a few more days before we finally see a break from it. Yesterday was the hottest October day on record for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. The high temperature climbed to 103°F yesterday in Birmingham, shattering the old record from 1904 by ten degrees. We aren’t completely sure if this reading is 100% accurate due to some odd fluctuations in the temperatures between 11am-1pm. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 90s with a few spots approaching 100°F this afternoon. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower mainly south of I-20 today. Majority of us will remain hot and dry.