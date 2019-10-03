FIRST ALERT: 3 more days of heat then it’ll cool down!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting another morning off with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. The record breaking heat continues for a few more days before we finally see a break from it. Yesterday was the hottest October day on record for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. The high temperature climbed to 103°F yesterday in Birmingham, shattering the old record from 1904 by ten degrees. We aren’t completely sure if this reading is 100% accurate due to some odd fluctuations in the temperatures between 11am-1pm. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 90s with a few spots approaching 100°F this afternoon. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower mainly south of I-20 today. Majority of us will remain hot and dry.
FIRST ALERT: Due to light winds and incredible heat, the National Weather Service has issued another Code Orange Air Quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties today. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities if you are sensitive to poor air or if you have asthma. You’ll likely noticed the hazy sky this afternoon thanks to the lower air quality. It is unusual to see code orange air quality alerts in October.
RECORD HEAT: We will continue to break record high temperatures today, tomorrow and possibly on Saturday. Birmingham has already recorded seven days in a row with record high temperatures. It is definitely rare to see that many days breaking records. A weak cold front will move through Friday lowering our humidity levels, but it won’t drop our high temperatures too much. Highs in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will remain extremely limited. We have introduced a 20% chance for an isolated shower in East Alabama on Saturday.
- 10/3: 93°F (1911)
- 10/4: 92°F (1925)
- 10/5: 94°F (1927)
- 10/6: 94°F (1954)
- 10/7: 93°F (1925)
NEXT BIG THING: We are watching a cold front that will likely move into the Southeast Sunday into Monday. It will enhance our rain chances and drop our temperatures by Monday and Tuesday. Sunday’s rain chance is around 40%. Best coverage for rainfall will likely occur west of I-65. By Monday, the main front will move in and the models are showing widespread showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. With plenty of clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures could remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are not expecting any severe weather with this system as of now.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: Majority of the models are showing rainfall totals around a half inch to an inch of rain. The highest rainfall totals will likely occur in northwest Alabama with lower totals in east Alabama. It won’t remove our drought conditions by any means, but it’ll be nice to see.
COOL START TO NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 50s Tuesday morning. We’ll likely see lows for most of the week drop into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures are looking near average. The GFS model is hinting at another chance for rain next Thursday and Friday, but the European model is keeping us dry. We’ll fine tune the forecast and let you know if rain chances are possible during this time frame.
Have a great Thursday!
