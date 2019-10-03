Do you have a sinus infection or a virus?

“A true sinus infection will show up with single site pain, so you might have isolated pain in one cheek. Oftentimes you’ll have some fever and some general malaise,” said Dr. Jessica Grayson, UAB Department of Otolaryngology. “Things like an upper respiratory infection will actually affect both sides of the nose. So nasal congestion, runny nose, even some post-nasal drip. Where as allergies will have those symptoms but you’ll have itchy watery eyes, potentially itchy skin, sneezing.”